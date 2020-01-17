Get Well Soon: Solange Cancels Two Shows In Australia Due to ‘Health Reasons’

Solange Cancels Two Australian Shows Over Health Concerns

Solange is canceling two of her dates at the Sydney Opera House.

The singer’s residency at the famous venue was set to include a run of four shows starting on January 27, but problems with her health got in the way. A statement on the official Sydney Opera House website reads the following:

“Solange has made the difficult decision, for health reasons, to shorten her time in Sydney this month. Due to the physical demands of the shows and having sought medical advice, the artist has decided to reduce the number of performances at the Opera House. As a result, the shows on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January 2020 will no longer take place, and will not be rescheduled.”

The statement was posted on the site while also being emailed to ticket holders, also stating that Solange “apologizes for any disappointment and looks forward to putting on the best shows possible for her Australian fans on the two remaining dates.” The two shows set for January 30 and 31 will “proceed as scheduled.”

It was just announced earlier this week that Solange will be one of the performers at the 2020 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. Luckily, Gov Ball isn’t until this summer, so the singer has some time to recover before taking the stage with fellow acts including Missy Elliott, Danny Brown, H.E.R., and more.

Get well soon, Solange!