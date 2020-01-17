Cam Newton’s Baby Mama Kia Proctor Accuses Player Of Reneging On Settlement Deal; Newton Denies Her Claims (Exclusive)

NFL Star Sued His Baby Mother Over Paternity & Custody Of Four

Things are already getting ugly between Cam Newton and the mother of his children, Kia Proctor.

Proctor recently filed court documents accusing her children’s dad of failing to abide by the terms of a confidential settlement deal they made around the time they split up, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Specifically, Proctor said that Newton hadn’t been ponying up for her residence and for education expenses for their daughter.

Proctor asked the court for Newton to give her money to hire a financial expert who would figure out exactly how much child support he should be paying. She also said that their current settlement agreement didn’t include support provisions for their youngest son, Cashmere, who was born last September.

However, last month, Newton denied Proctor’s allegations and insisted that he was paying what they’d agreed to, and he accused her of trying to expand on the deal.

The case was supposed to be heard earlier this month, but both sides agreed to cancel it and reschedule it for a later date.

We exclusively revealed that Newton sued Proctor last year for paternity, joint physical custody and visitation for their four children. Newton admitted that he’d signed the kids’ birth certificates, but wanted DNA proof. He also said he’d been voluntarily paying child support but asked the judge to figure out a dollar amount for support going forward.

But Proctor countersued Newton arguing that she should have fun physical custody of the kids because she was moving out of state and away from Newton, and given his career in the NFL, a joint physical custody plan would be workable. She also asked for child support and said she hadn’t worked during their six years together and did not have a way to support herself.

The news comes as rumors swirl that Newton is now dating Instagram model La Reina Shaw, who reportedly bore his child last summer.

The case is ongoing. Proctor’s lawyer declined to comment. Newton’s lawyer said he and his client hoped to resolve the case privately.