Exclusive Sneak Peek: MTV Explores The Brutal Killing Of Gender Fluid Teen Kedarie Johnson [VIDEO]

Next week MTV is dedicating an episode of their dynamic new show “True Life Crime” to the murder case of local Burlington, Iowa teen Kedarie Johnson.

If you’re not already aware, here are some things to know about Kedarie Johnson’s story:

Shots ring out in the middle of the night and minutes later the body of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson, a gender fluid teen, is discovered. Was Kedarie a target because of their gender identity or did the teen have a secret connection to the killer? The hunt for answers leads to a shocking discovery.

Watch the clip below to see the first full act from the episode.

The case was so important and MTV is continuing to bring awareness to stories like this among others.

Tune in for the full episode of MTV “True Life Crime” Kedarie Johnson on Wednesday, January 22 at 9PM ET/PT.