It’s A Wrap: Rihanna & Her Billionaire Bae Breakup After Nearly 3 Years Of Dating

Didn’t she tell you she was a savage?

Rihanna & Her Billionaire Bae Breakup After Nearly 3 Years Of Dating

Rihanna is reportedly a SINGLE woman. After three years of dating, Rih and her billionaire bae Hassan Jameel have called it quits reports Us Weekly.

The singer and the businessman, both 31, were first linked in June 2017 but reportedly started hooking up earlier that year dating back to January.

Back in June Rih told her Ocean’s 8 costar, Sarah Paulson, in an Interview magazine sitdown that she “wants kids more than anything in life” and confirmed that she was in love with her Saudi sweetie.

PAULSON: Who are you dating? RIHANNA: Google it. PAULSON: Are you in love? RIHANNA: Of course I am. PAULSON: Are you going to get married? [Pause] PAULSON: She’s silent! RIHANNA: Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?

And if you’re wondering if Rihanna wants kids, the answer is 100 percent YES:

PAULSON: Do you want to be a mother? RIHANNA: More than anything in life. PAULSON: I’ve seen you with those kids on Instagram. RIHANNA: My little cousin Majesty. She’s here with me wading in the pool.

Sheesh Hassan, how’d you mess this up?

Rihanna was last photographed on a date with Jameel in August in Beverly Hills. Following that the two were no longer pictured together and the Internet speculated that she’d moved on to her buddy A$AP Rocky.

No word on yet on if that’s true, but we know the Navy’s sending all their sweetness to Rih whilst succinctly shading her ex.

Ya love to see it.