For Your Viewing Pleasure: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Runway Show Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen At NYFW

Rihanna Gives Us A Behind-The-Scenes Look At NYFW

After Rihanna showed off her latest collection of Savage X Fenty lingerie during New York Fashion Week, all of the celebrities in attendance took to their social media pages to express how amazing of a show it was. Now, we’re the ones sitting in the front row, as Rih gives us an all access pass to the fashion show, behind-the-scenes, and more.

In a completely unprecedented move, the whole event premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and is now available to stream in more than 200 countries and territories. Special features include show preparation, backstage, and behind-the-scenes footage, along with the label’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection being made available via the streaming service’s sister site, Amazon Fashion.

Unlike your run of the mill fashion show, Rihanna’s meticulously choreographed production combined dance, musical performance, theater and obviously, lingerie. Big Sean, Normani , Migos, DJ Khaled, and more performed while models of all shapes and sizes danced, posed, and walked across the stage. If you want to know that the lingerie you’re buying can withstand some serious movement, look no further than the insane choreography these girls were throwing down while showcasing the new collection.

The fashion show that Rih put together is a definite masterpiece that everyone needs to see, and if you ever doubted how much involvement the mogul has in her non-musical endeavors: this will show you just how hands-on the songstress really is.

And for anyone out there missing Ms. Fenty’s stage presence, she blesses us with a little taste in the beginning of the show–so that alone is reason enough to check it out.