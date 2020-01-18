Codeine Crazy: Future Reportedly Demands Alleged Baby Mama To Take A Mental Exam Because Fears For His Safety

Future Reportedly Requested That His Baby Mama Get A Mental Evaluation

According to TMZ, Future is calling out one of his baby mama’s because of a reported “unhealthy obsession” with him, Now he wants a judge to force her to get some mental health help in the near future.

The Atlanta rapper officially filed legal documents asking the court to order a psychological evaluation for Eliza Seraphin , the alleged mother of his seventh child.

He claims Eliza is constantly spewing hate toward him all over social media, and now he thinks she might be suffering from a mental disorder. He says things are getting so out of hand, he fears she may harm him or her daughter if nothing is done to help her.

Future says Eliza has a wild history of violence and has been arrested several times before for assaulting former lovers with firearms and that her overly emotional behavior on social media is another sign of mental health issues.

Future failed to outright admit the child was his in the lawsuit, but he claims Eliza was taking fertility pills as a ploy to get pregnant with a rich man’s baby. Future also says she’s using the child to squeeze money out of him, and publicly embarrass and harass him constantly.

Future is worried Eliza is brainwashing, demoralizing and ruining the self-esteem of the child, and he wants the mental health evaluation to help determine if she’s fit to be a mother to the infant.