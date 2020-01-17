Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Cindy Parker Scores Victory In Court Battle Against Rapper (Exclusive Details)

Cindy Parker Sued Future Over Support Of Baby Son, Legend

The woman who said she bore Future’s son last year scored a major victory in her court battle against him.

In a hearing Friday, a judge agreed to allow Cindy Parker to serve Future with her paternity lawsuit through a lawyer repping him in Texas, BOSSIP has learned.

That means Parker can proceed with her case against the 36-year-old artist after struggling to locate him in order to serve him with her complaint.

Once he’s served, Future will have about three weeks to respond to Parker’s case or risk being slapped with a default judgment.

Parker did not speak during the brief hearing and her baby son did not accompany her to the court.

Late last year, Parker sued Future for paternity, custody and child support, accusing him of siring her little boy, Legend, before abandoning her and the child.

Last month, Parker filed a DNA test as part of the case that shows her baby boy was more than 99 percent likely to be half-siblings with the daughter of another woman, Eliza Reign, who also sued Future last year over paternity. Parker has not commented publicly on the case, but on Thursday, she posted a quote from Jay-Z, “A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich,” on social media.

The “Dirty Sprite” rapper has not commented publicly on the case. He’s been pictured this week living it up in the Caribbean for gal pal Lori Harvey’s birthday.