Blocked His Blessing: Man Gives Back $43,000 Cash He Found In A Thrift Store Couch

Man Gives Back $43,000 He Found In A Thrift Store Couch

According to KMBC, a Michigan man may have done the good deed of the decade by giving back all of the $43,000 he found in a couch he picked up at a thrift store.

Howard Kirby, an avid thrift shopper, got the steal of his life after he purchased a couch from a Habitat for Humanity” thrift store in December for his man cave. Little did he know the couch was filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

Kirby said he had the ottoman for a few weeks before noticing it was uncomfortable. That’s when his daughter decided to open it up to see what was inside of it. A total of $43,170 was found in the ottoman cushion.

Kirby said he didn’t feel right keeping the money so, he reached out to the store to find out who had donated the couch. The store was able to help him track down a woman whose father donated the couch.

Kirby said an attorney told him he had no legal obligation to give the money back, but he felt he had to for moral reasons.

Kirby said he could’ve used the money himself, seeing as he needs a new roof badly, but he feels better knowing the money is in the right hands.

“I always thought, ‘What would I do if that ever happened?’ Now I know, and it makes me feel good,” Kirby said.

Habitat for Humanity called Kirby a “Habitat hero” for returning the money.

“People find treasures in Habitat ReStores every day, but this is next level. We’re inspired by Mr. Kirby, who showed true Habitat spirit by putting others before himself and returning the money,” spokesperson Bryan Thomas said in a statement.

He’s MUCH, much better than us.