Ho Sit Down: Soggy Sack Of Soup Cookie Kellyanne Conway Says MLK Jr. Would Object To Trump Impeachment [Video]

Kellyanne Conway Says Martin Luther King Jr Would Oppose Trump Impeachment

First of all, b!t¢#…keep ol’ Marty Mar’s name out yo’ raggedy a$$ mouth.

Donald Trump’s head of taint-lickin’, Kellyanne Conway, fixed her fermented face to invoke the name of the honorable Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to defend 53% of white women’s president against impeachment. This heffa made this statement on the man’s nationally recognized day of celebration no less.

Look at what this obsequious ogre had to say in the video below.

Here’s what Martin Luther King III thinks of Kellyanne’s heada$$ness according to TMZ:

Also, this…

Keep it up Kellyanne and I'm gonna fuck your husband. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 21, 2020

We hope Kellyanne stubs both her pinky toes on the edge of the bed tonight and loses her toenails. The caucasian audacity of this moldy pop-tart…