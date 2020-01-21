Get This Man Some Help: Ex-NBA Baller Delonte West Violently Beaten In Heartbreaking Viral Video, Twitter Cracks Wack Jokes

Delonte West Beaten And Seen Speaking Incoherently In Viral Video

There’s a time and place for everything and now is the time and place for some empathy.

Yesterday, former NBA baller Delonte West was seen in a viral video being beaten and stomped on by a man in the streets of Washington, D.C.

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

West has long suffered from bipolar disorder and hasn’t been doing well the past few years as he’s been seen acting erratically in various places around the DMV.

In a separate video, West is seen sitting on the curb rambling incoherently about the unidentified man who attacked him with a gun.

Every time there is an update on Delonte West, his story gets sadder and sadderpic.twitter.com/dnnfJaX4Vr — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) January 21, 2020

Twitter, per usual, took the opportunity to make jokes about the situation. Those jokes were not well-received, especially by people like Delonte’s former teammate Jameer Nelson.

If you’re making fun of Delonte West not only are you corny, you’re dangerously corny and heartless, bordering on evil. — VanLathan (@VanLathan) January 21, 2020

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west… this is not a joking matter …. I’m going to figure out how I can help him…. he need to be in rehab or something… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

Back in 2016, Delonte’s brother Dmitri spoke to DailyMail about his brother’s condition.

“Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs,” Dmitri told the Daily Mail. “As far as I know, my brother was suffering from bipolar disorder.”

Someone needs to get that man some help and some of you need Jesus.