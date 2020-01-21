Mo’ Money: Rick Ross Shows Off His Ridiculously Lavish 100-Plus Room Holyfield Home [Video]

Rick Ross Shows Off His Ridiculously Lavish 100-Plus Room Holyfield Home [Video]

At the top of 2014, Rick Ross made one of the biggest real estate transactions in the history of the state of Georgia, purchasing the most expensive property in the state.

The house he bought previously belonged to boxing legend Evander Holyfield. The former heavyweight champion had to sell the 45,000-square-foot mansion to a bank for $7.5 million, which then went back on the market for $8.2 million. Of course, in the South, no one was going to fork out anything close to $8.2 million, so the house went to auction with little interest, which is when Rick Ross swooped in and won the lottery.

Just to make it clear how good Rozay won, according to BleacherReport, the auction started at only $2.5 million and is rumored to have sold fairly close to that price. Pretty good discount for the biggest house in Georgia.

While Ross has had the property for almost six years now, we’ve never been lucky enough to get a detailed look at the mega-mansion itself…until now. Thanks to Joe La Puma and the people over at Complex, fans can now see a full-on tour.

For anyone interested in seeing the insane mansion, Ross takes us room by room–109, to be exact–showing the most interesting and unusual parts of his property.

Check out the video down below to see how Rozay is living, a la an old episode of MTV cribs, on the latest episode of Complex Closets down below.