LAWD WHYYY??? 15 Burning Questions From Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace”

Burning Questions From “A Fall From Grace” By now, you’ve either streamed Tyler Perry’s latest struggly-wigged spectacular “A Fall From Grace” or cackled at the HILARIOUS hysteria surrounding his most ridiculous (and utterly outrageous) Madea-free film everrrr. Whew CHIL-LAY, Tyler was deep in his trusty bag and pulled out all sorts of shocking shenanigans, twists, turns, glaring errors and wigs with his first Netflix production that flipped the whole entire internet upside down. Hit the flip for ALL–every single one–of our burning questions from “A Fall From Grace.”

1. How did Grace (Crystal Fox) not know Shannon (Mehcad Brooks) was a scammer at first glance??? He had a plethora of (very) questionable middle-of-the-mall-rings on every finger and dressed like an Ed Hardy mannequin. 2. The wig… the top, bottom and sides were different textures… it was Jermaine Jackson with a splash of Ricky, Bobby, Ronnie & Mike… why was it necessary if Tyler never made the time period clear? Why not just leave Mehcad Brooks bald?

3. How did Shannon survive that baseball bat beatdown? Grace swung with the might of 1,000 scorned Loretta Divines. No, seriously, HOWWWWW? She beat the pink lotion off that wig. 4. She wasn’t suspicious after he basically wined and dined her at Waffle House on their first date? A Waffle House that serves wine?? (THEY SERVE WINE AT DINERS???)

5. Why did Tyler wear this scraggly Fred Sanford wig? What was the reason? And where would you find such a monstrosity? Is he writing, directing, producing AND handpicking hideous wigs from the beauty supply store? Seriously. 6. Grace’s public defender Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb) called for a witness during closing arguments. Tyler never watched ‘Law & Order???’ Everybody knows you can’t do that.

Y’all. Look at this extra in #AFallFromGrace doing the most w/ the least. Eating and drinking air. If this ain’t acting… pic.twitter.com/i1xq6GwSUb — Mercy Bae-coup (@MercyC) January 18, 2020 7. Tyler. HOW COULD YOU LET THIS HAPPEN??

THIS SO GHETTEAUX. The actor playing the judge got his script in front of him. #AFallFromGrace pic.twitter.com/GFKLKzh65n — Dréa thee Pony (@zoranealetwrksm) January 17, 2020 8. AND THIS??? SIR!

10. Why did Jasmine’s police officer boo keep handcuffing people and letting them get away? Is he dumb, stupid or both? 11. How did Jasmine attend at least 1 law school class without knowing to plan for prosecutors using phone records against her witness?

12. Why didn’t she use a ‘crime of passion’-style defense? That was her best move. A sweet older woman who snapped after being scammed for everything she had!’ It. Was. Right. There. 13. Grace was friends with Sarah (Phylicia Rashad) for six years and had no idea she had a grown azz son? And that her son was a ‘world-class artist?’