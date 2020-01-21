Lizzo Wore Ivy Park While Acting Like She’s About To Give Sloppy Toppy On Tikok And Everyone Is Confused

Lizzo Wore Ivy Park While Acting Like She’s About To Give Sloppy Toppy On Tikok

Beyonce’s Ivy Park has taken over the entire internet and sparked all sorts of hysteria over swarms of fans dying to get their hands on the product. However, that fanaticism has come with a good bit of controversy over the fact the brand didn’t go up to plus sizes. Bey’s brand got accused of excluding plus-size women, which goes against so much of Beyonce’s messaging.

That’s where Lizzo comes in. Over the weekend she was seen with the Ivy Park box, promoting it (of note: one of her dancers was wearing most of the gear). However, Lizzo took things a step further on TikTok. She was up to her usual self, pretending like she was about to give sloppy on the video. That’s usual Lizzo stuff. However, she was doing it IN THE IVY PARK! How dare she desecrate the glory of Bey? Or, maybe that’s part of the kind of workout they’re good for? Multifaceted if you will?

Lizzo hunny u have a #1 album and a song 💀 you don't have to do this on tiktok pls GET UPpic.twitter.com/Wq3Jqa4kWz — El (@outsoldurfaves) January 19, 2020

Whatever the case, all of this got pretty crazy and the reactions were priceless.