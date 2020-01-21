Lira Galore Wants Psych Eval For Ex Pee Thomas After His Drug, Pimping & Cheating Claims In New $40 Mill Countersuit (Exclusive)

Music Label Head & Model At War Over Access To Baby Daughter

Lira Galore said her ex Pee Thomas’ social media tirade against her last month that accused her of doing cocaine while she was pregnant, cheating on him and conspiring with a pimp has sunk her reputation – and now she believes his behavior may be down to mental health problems.

The model and social media star filed a new $40 million answer and counterclaim in her nasty custody battle with Thomas, accusing him of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, libel, invasion of privacy, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Galore asked the judge to force Thomas – the CEO of “Quality Control” – to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before he has visitation with their baby girl Khaleesi. She also wants Thomas to be supervised when he has any interaction with the baby, her court docs state.

The filing is the latest in a legal back and forth between Thomas and Galore. Thomas sued Galore earlier this year for access to their baby daughter, Khaleesi, who was born earlier this year.

Galore countersued Thomas for $50 million, alleging that he beat her up throughout her pregnancy, only to lure her back into the relationship with cash and expensive gifts like a new 2018 Land Rover Sport.

Galore said Thomas was lying when he took to Instagram Dec. 17 to berate her for allegedly doing coke while she was pregnant and during their relationship, cheating on him and that spending time with a pimp who plotted against Thomas. Galore said she’s been left humiliated by Thomas’ claims, and the allegations “severely damaged” her reputation.

Thomas deleted the series of posts – which allegedly included screenshots of their private text messages and a photo of Galore’s c-section scar – but not before the media published scores of stories about it, adding to her distress and humiliation.

Besides a psych evaluation, Galore wants sole custody of the baby, child support, and a restraining order that would keep Thomas at least 100 yards away from her.

Thomas had not responded to Galore’s claims as of Jan. 21.