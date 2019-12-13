Quality Control’s “P” Tried To Gag Baby Mama Lira Galore Over Domestic Violence Claims – Said It Would Ruin His Career (Exclusive)

Record Label Head & Social Media Star Fighting Over Access To Baby Daughter

The music label CEO who is battling baby mama Lira Galore over custody and child support for their baby daughter unsuccessfully tried to silence her claims that he beat her up while she was pregnant.

Lawyers for Pierre “P” Thomas filed court papers asking a judge to seal Galore’s allegations that he pummeled her during most of her pregnancy, leaving her bruised, with a knot on her forehead and a dislocated finger, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

But social media star Galore fired back, calling Thomas’ attempts to muzzle her as a “miserable attempt to keep (Galore) from pursuing her valid claims against him.”

Thomas argued that Galore’s legal filing was “replete with inaccuracies” and contained accusations that would hurt his brand and career that he’d “built over the last few decades,” the music exec’s court papers state. Specifically, Thomas said he was concerned that she would use the case to launch a “smear campaign” against him to her more than four million social media followers.

Thomas – whose label “Quality Control Music” counts Migos, Da Baby and Cardi B on its books – also said Galore’s charges would harm the baby, subjecting her to “infamy, disgrace and public contempt” if Galore’s legal filing was made public.

He filed his motion for a gag order on the case the same day that Galore filed her answer and counterclaim, which detailed the alleged abuse she suffered while carrying the baby.

However, Galore responded in her own legal filing, accusing Thomas of trying to squash both her and the public’s first amendment rights by trying to block her from releasing her account in court. The mom of one said she tried to settle the matter out of court, but he didn’t respond.

Galore also said that they already have a court order barring her from discussing the case on social media, and she’s abided by it.

Thomas sued Galore earlier this year for access to their baby daughter, Khaleesi, who was born in 2019.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.