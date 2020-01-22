Bird Beef: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Baby Mama Drags His GF To Dummyville Over THIS Shady Caption

Tekashi 69’s girlfriend Jade had a battery in her back after visiting her man in prison and decided to take shots at ALL of his enemies, including his baby mama. The ride-or-die chick posted a long caption throwing shots at the former manager Shotti and gang associated with the rapper, alleging they tried to have him killed and also slept with his baby mama, Sara Molina.

They kidnapped you, they had sex with the mother of your child , they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you . If you snitch , for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat but if you don’t snitch , you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it . Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years . You kill no one and gets 2 years . This sh*t is so f*cked up …. LMFAOOO they can’t break you , no one understands why people still love you and support you .

3X PLATINUM 💿 8X GOLD 📀 AND YOU HAD NO FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO START OFF YOUR CAREER YOU TOLD EVERYONE SUCK YOUR D*CK !!! THEY KNOW THE INTERNET HASN’T BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT I LOVE YOU BABY #FREE YOU