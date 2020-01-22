How YOU Pootin’: Wendy Williams Apparently Farting On Live TV Has Twitter In Shambles

Fans React To Wendy Williams Passing Gas During Her Live Show

Wendy Williams nearly blew her draws and her audience away last week after farting on live tv, now Twitter is inconsolable.

The 55-year-old media veteran was live taping for her daytime talk show when she tilted to the side and let off a fart loud enough for the microphone to pick it up. If the audio isn’t enough, Wendy also makes a face indicating that she just broke wind.

The following clip, which is unedited, has clear audio of the poot.

Wendy Williams just let one out on live TV. 😂 Now don't you act like you don't fart nah what i'm saying 😂 pic.twitter.com/wQAzwrn4Qd — Sleek Whizz🦂 (@SleekWhizzKe) January 20, 2020

Ya’ll smell something??? The reactions to Wendy apparently letting out gas had grown people acting like children. Hit the flip for the JOKES!