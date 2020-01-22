Cops Kill People: Botham Jean’s Family Records NFL And Roc Nation-Sponsored “Inspire Change” PSA

Botham Jean’s Family Releases NFL-Sponsored PSA For “Inspire Change”

The family of Botham Jean is still mourning the murder of beloved at the hands of former police officer Amber Guyger.

Roc Nation, in conjunction with the NFL, filmed a PSA with Jean’s family that speaks to Botham’s character and the trauma that they’ve endured since he was killed inside his own home while watching football.

Rest in peace, Botham Jean.