Casanova Connects With Young Thug & Gunna For “So Drippy” [Video]

Casanova, Young Thug, and Gunna Get “So Drippy”

In his latest release, “So Drippy,” Casanova connects with Young Thug and Gunna.

The music video for the collaborative track sees all three rappers in the club surrounded by drinks, money, and beautiful women. When someone in the club tries to ruin the vibes, Casanova and his whole crew get them in check real quick.

Check out the full “So Drippy” video for yourself down below: