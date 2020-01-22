Casanova Connects With Young Thug & Gunna For “So Drippy” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Casanova, Young Thug, and Gunna Get “So Drippy”

In his latest release, “So Drippy,” Casanova connects with Young Thug and Gunna.

The music video for the collaborative track sees all three rappers in the club surrounded by drinks, money, and beautiful women. When someone in the club tries to ruin the vibes, Casanova and his whole crew get them in check real quick.

Check out the full “So Drippy” video for yourself down below:

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hip-Hop, Music

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.