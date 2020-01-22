Judge OK’s Wendy Williams Divorce From Kevin Hunter – Pair To Split Proceeds From 20 Year Union (Exclusive Details)

Talk Show Queen Officially Ends Marriage Following Long Term Affair Allegations

Wendy Williams is starting 2020 as a single woman.

A New Jersey judge today OK’d Williams’ divorce deal that will see both retain properties they bought during the marriage while splitting the proceeds from the sale of their family home, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Under the terms of the deal, Williams and Hunter will split the profits from the sale of their family home in Northern New Jersey. Williams will also maintain health and life insurance for Hunter. Williams will keep a South Florida property where her mother now lives, while Hunter will get to keep “Fort Kev,” a sprawling property in north west New Jersey where he may have been playing house with his alleged mistress and baby mama, Sharina Hudson.

The talk show queen agreed to hand over an unknown lump sum payment to Hunter, as well as severance from her television show, court papers state.

Williams will keep all of the assets in their joint bank account, and Hunter agreed to sign over his rights to the account in question. When it comes to their business dealings, Williams admitted that Hunter was responsible for making deals on her behalf, and Hunter agreed to turn over 100 percent of his stake in their companies “Wendy Williams Productions,” “Pink Money LLC” and “WEN Productions Inc.” their redacted settlement deal states.

Hunter will keep their restaurant business investments, as well as his sneaker, publishing and management businesses that he founded by himself.

They also agreed to dissolve their “Hunter Foundation,” and donate the money from that charity to other nonprofits, according to the settlement.

Hunter will get cash in exchange for waiving his rights to benefits from the “Wendy” show, and the exes agreed to split Williams’ pension down the middle.

Each side will keep their cars, jewelry, furniture and artwork, and are responsible for their own legal bills.

Williams filed for divorce in April 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” following revelations that Hunter had carried on a decade long affair with Hudson that resulted in the birth of their daughter last year. Williams also agreed to loan Hunter $250,000 to help him move out of their family home and start a new life elsewhere.

Hunter meanwhile, has largely withdrawn from public life. We revealed that he has struggled since the split, losing his drivers license and – according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation – his longtime cell phone was disconnected.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Hunter and Williams for comment.

We wish Williams the best of luck on this new chapter in her life.