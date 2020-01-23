Work, Work, Work: All The Men Rihanna Dated Up Until Now…Who’s Next?

- By Bossip Staff
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

All The Men Rihanna Dated Up Until Now

Rihanna is single. We’re sure you already know that. Now she’s out to live her best single life. Maybe she’s out on the prowl or just chilling for now until something comes to her. She has been in a whole relationship for three years. Maybe she wants a break or something. Whatever the case, the best way to look forward is to look at the past. So, what’s in Rihanna’s past?

Let’s look at the men she’s been romantically linked to…all of em.

Going local

Ashton Kutcher – They may have had a two month situation in 2012

Jah you keep mi firm and strong

Drake – They had a fling that he rapped about on his debut album and it even led to a fight between him and Breezy.

✌🏽🇯🇲

Matt Kemp – She and the baseball star had a fling

srs ab 🦀 in 2020 ✌🏼 (@matt_sinn 📸)

Ryan Phillipe – They hooked up in 2010 for a few trysts

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio wearing a Giorgio Armani tux poses in the press room at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Leonardo DiCaprio – They apparently spent Valentine’s Day together in 2015

    Karim Benzema – The soccer star and Rich had a short thing in 2014

    Travis Scott – They were alleged to have hooked up for a month in 2015

    Lewis Hamilton – The NASCAR star and Rihanna had a little bit of a hangout in 2015

    Hassan Jameel

    Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Hassan Jameel – They were together for three whole years before calling it quits

