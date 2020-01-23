Work, Work, Work: All The Men Rihanna Dated Up Until Now…Who’s Next?
All The Men Rihanna Dated Up Until Now
Rihanna is single. We’re sure you already know that. Now she’s out to live her best single life. Maybe she’s out on the prowl or just chilling for now until something comes to her. She has been in a whole relationship for three years. Maybe she wants a break or something. Whatever the case, the best way to look forward is to look at the past. So, what’s in Rihanna’s past?
Let’s look at the men she’s been romantically linked to…all of em.
Chris Brown – Her first high profile relationship and we all know how that ended. Moving on.
Ashton Kutcher – They may have had a two month situation in 2012
Drake – They had a fling that he rapped about on his debut album and it even led to a fight between him and Breezy.
Matt Kemp – She and the baseball star had a fling
Ryan Phillipe – They hooked up in 2010 for a few trysts
Leonardo DiCaprio – They apparently spent Valentine’s Day together in 2015
Karim Benzema – The soccer star and Rich had a short thing in 2014
Travis Scott – They were alleged to have hooked up for a month in 2015
Lewis Hamilton – The NASCAR star and Rihanna had a little bit of a hangout in 2015
Hassan Jameel – They were together for three whole years before calling it quits
