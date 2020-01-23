Juice: Lizzo Covers ‘Rolling Stone’, Says Her Plush Plus Parts Are ‘Not A Trend’

Lizzo Covers ‘Rolling Stone’

Lizzo’s momentum isn’t stopping in 2020. The “Juice” hitmaker is looking “Good As Hell” on the cover of Rolling Stone for a series of David La Chappelle shot photos. Inside Lizzo’s speaking on her plush plus parts that she openly flaunts on social media.

According to Lizzo while yes, there’s an intersectionality between her role in the body-positive movement and her music, her copious curves are “not a trend.”

“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s not a trend.”

She also recalled a toxic relationship in her teens where a “little guy” she dated affected her self esteem.

“I remember he was like, ‘I’m a little guy. I need a little girl,’” said Lizzo. She also said she wanted to be like 2007 “it girl” Zooey Deschanel but ultimately gave up and embraced herself instead. “I can’t just wake up and be a white girl,” she concluded. I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” Lizzo said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

