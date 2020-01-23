Straight To Jail: Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown On Felony Burglary With Battery Charges In Florida

Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown Felony Burglary With Battery Charges In Florida

Antonio Brown and the Hollywood Florida Police Department are having more run-ins into 2020 than AB will have on the field for the foreseeable future.

At the top of this month, the terminated Patriots player live streamed himself showing his a$$ on the mother of his child and the Hollywood PD, which included him throwing a bag of d*cks at “trespassers.” That incident left his baby mama to publicly beg that AB get help via Instagram.

Earlier this week, police swarmed AB’s house on suspicions that he and his trainer had an altercation with a moving company’s truck driver. Cops noted on Tuesday that they tried to contact Brown about the incident, but couldn’t get in touch with him at all. His trainer, Glenn Holt, wasn’t given the same treatment and was promptly arrested on felony burglary with battery charges.

Holt posted a $20,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from Broward County Jail later that afternoon. At the time, very little details were available surrounding the incident, but now, we have the full story courtesy of TMZ:

The driver claims he was hired to deliver belongings AB had stored in California — but when he arrived and demanded his $4,000 payment, Brown refused to hand over the cash. The driver claims he tried to leave the home (with AB’s property still in his truck) but Brown picked up a rock and threw it at the vehicle causing a dent and a paint chip on the driver’s side door. The driver called police to report the vehicle damage. A short time later, the driver was contacted by the moving company and asked him to go back to Brown’s home to redeliver the goods … telling him Brown was willing to make the initial $4,000 payment PLUS an additional $860 to cover damage to the truck and the extra work time. Upon arrival, the driver claims AB gave him the $4,000 but refused to pay a cent more — so again, they argued. But, this time, the driver says Brown forced his way into the driver’s side of the main cabin and began to physically strike him.

After the scuffle with AB is when the victim says his trainer, Glenn, hopped in the truck and got the keys. He started unloading Brown’s items and claims to have accidentally took another client’s items along with it. When the driver told them about the mistake, he reportedly threw the additional items back on the truck, damaging them.

This whole thing seems to have gotten out of hand pretty quickly, and quite frankly, over nothing. Either way, police are aware that Brown is at his home but haven’t gone to arrest him yet, probably in hopes he’ll turn himself since the arrest warrant warns that he has guns and is aggressive when dealing with police.

Hopefully, this serves a wake-up call for AB and he gets some more guidance around him, because fighting someone over $4,000–who just drove cross country to bring you your items–is pretty ridiculous.