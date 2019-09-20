A.B. = Adios, Bozo: Antonio Brown Released By The New England Patriots

New England Patriots Practice

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Antonio Brown Released By New England Patriots

Antonio Brown‘s time with the New England Patriots is over.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he has officially been released from the team.

Earlier today we reported on the intimidating text messages that Antonio *allegedly* sent to his most recent sexual harassment accuser. We knew it was just a matter of time before either the team or the league stepped in to say “enough”.

Appreciate ya

One lucky fan can win this comment below

Looks like Bill Belichick tried to get whatever he could out of Brown before it was too late. Turns out too late was exactly ONE game.

SMH @ the Patriots and Antonio Brown. Clowns.

