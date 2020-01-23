Yay Sports! Zion Williamson Drops 22 Points Including 17 Straight In The 4th Quarter In NBA Rookie Debut [Video]

Zion Williamson Scores 22 Points In Long-Awaited NBA Rookie Debut

Zion Williamson broke the hearts of Pelicans fans and NBA fans at-large when he suffered a season-delaying torn lateral meniscus injury just a few days prior to the first tip-off of 2019.

Last night, the wait came to an end and the Zion Williamson era began. Despite having a somewhat slow first half, Williamson caught the heauxly ghost in the 4th quarter and ran down 17 straight points in exhilarating fashion.

Peep the highlights in the video below.

Welcome to the league, young man. The future is bright. That said, Zion might want to take Thor’s mom’s advice from Avengers Endgame if he wants to have a long and prosperous career.