Holy Claymation, Batman! PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops Stop-Motion Music Video For Drake-Assisted Single “Loyal” [Video]

PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases Claymation Music Video For “Loyal” Featuring Drake

PARTYNEXTDOOR is back in the game and ready to put up points. Late last year he blessed the ears of his fans with a new single “Loyal” featuring Drake and the people were pleased.

Yesterday, PND released the accompanying “Loyal” music video that doesn’t feature Champagne Papi’s visible presence, but it does feature some nostalgic claymation that will instantly transport you back to 1988.

Thoughts? Hate it or love it?