¡Vete A La Mierda! Hispanic Miami Cop Javier Ortiz Caught Lying About Being Black On Promotion Application, “I Am A Black Male!”

Miami Cop Javier Ortiz Caught Lying About Being Black On Application

According to Miami New Times, Miami police officer Javier Ortiz has been praying at the altar of Rachel Dolezal and she has bestowed her blessings upon him. Ortiz incurred the ire of his Black colleagues when it was revealed that after years of defending cops who killed unarmed Black men, Ortiz himself had lied and claimed Black on a promotion application.

The Miami-Dade NAACP Black officers union both say that Ortiz has long been criticized for racial insensitivity and acting as an obstacle to department diversity.

In 2004 and 2007 Oritz filled out an application to request promotion and listed himself as an African-American. Last Friday, Ortiz defended his decision with a headass explanation in front of the Miami City Commission.

“Well, I learned that there are people in my family that are mixed and that are black,” Ortiz said. When a commissioner protested talk of “the degree of blackness,” Ortiz was quick to clarify that he wasn’t claiming equal blackness. “Oh, no, you’re blacker than me—that’s obvious,” Ortiz said. “And if you know anything about the one-drop rule, which started in the 20th Century, which is what identifies and defines what a black male is, or a Negro, you would know that if you have one drop of black in you, you’re considered black.”

#BREAKING: @MiamiPD Capt. @OrtizFOP tells city commission "I am a black male" after he was caught lying about his race on 2014 lieutenant's exam and 2017 captain's application — his original MPD application says he's white Hispanic #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/meaJ2mlQGn — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 17, 2020

This isn’t news. People love making stereotypes. It’s actually refreshing to be who you are, like an American. https://t.co/Ul1qh5GYtd — Javier Ortiz, FOP (@OrtizFop) January 18, 2020

According to an article on SLATE, THIS is who Ortiz really is:

Ortiz was president of the city’s police union from 2011 to 2017. As head of the union, Ortiz, a vocal Trump supporter, often spoke out in defense of police officers who shot unarmed black people, according to the New Times, which described Ortiz as “the most controversial and well-known cop in Miami.” He once called 12-year-old Tamir Rice a “thug” and argued that other prominent killings in the news were “justified.” He was criticized for editing an image of a black suspect to have red demonic eyes. He tried to start a boycott of Beyonce after she referenced the Black Panthers in a Super Bowl performance. He directed his supporters to a “We Support Darren Wilson” Facebook page that spread false news and racist discussions about the killing of Michael Brown. He has been accused twice of falsely arresting black NFL players, and he has been accused multiple times of racial profiling.

