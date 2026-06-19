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Mirror Mesmerizers Who Stunned At Disney Parks, Vol. 2

Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Dreamy Dazzlers Who Served Main Princess Energy At Disney Parks, Vol. 2

Don't sleep on these beauties!

Published on June 19, 2026
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Don’t sleep on these beauties!

A woman in a red dress and Minnie Mouse-inspired headband posing in front of a colorful carousel at an amusement park.
Source: IG: @malikanurab

We’re back with another Black girl magical showcase of mirror mesmerizers, spellbinding stunners, and dreamy divas who dazzled, delighted, and dilly-dallied at the famed Disney theme parks across the globe.

Disney’d down to the polka dotted socks, these bright-eyed beauties continue to serve main princess energy at the parks where guests are flocking to enjoy exciting new limited-time experiences this summer.

At Walt Disney World Resort, it’s all about Cool KIDS’ SUMMER where kids and kids-at-heart can show off their fancy feet at vibrant dance parties, make memories with surprise character appearances, play interactive games, and soak up feel-good summer vibes. 

Bustling with excitement, there’s something for every Disney fan, young or older-than-young during Cool KID SUMMER (which runs through Sept. 8), especially if you love Goofy, Toy Story, Star Wars, Bluey or THE MUPPETS.

In one of the gnarliest ride imaginings, maybe ever, Hollywood Studios transformed The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith into The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in a color-splashed refresh that’s official open at the park.

The rockin’ and rollin’ ride drops you into the middle of The Electric Mayhem’s biggest night yet with high-speed thrills, a super cool soundtrack featuring Questlove, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Def Leppard, and more, and a VIP list like no other.

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Yep, it’s totally awesome, dude, and one of several reasons to get your coins together for a Disney World trip this summer.

Will you be celebrating Cool KID SUMMER at Disney World? Tell us down below and enjoy our pixie-dusted gallery of mirror mesmerizers who brought main princess energy to Disney Parks on the flip.

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