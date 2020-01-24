Ncredibly Classy: Nick Cannon Responds To Outlandish Orlando Brown Fellatio Claim, “I Am Praying For The Young Brother!”

ICYMI: Nick Cannon Addresses Orlando Brown Claims

In case you missed it, Nick Cannon has addressed those seemingly bizarre claims from Orlando Brown, alleging the star sexually assaulted him. According to Nick, he’s never even met Orlando but he kept it classy in his response. He’s urging the general public to not make light of Orlando’s behavior, instead to push for mental health awareness.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f–king hilarious!!!!” the 39-year-old wrote. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment’! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f–king brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on That’s So Raven.” “But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves,” Cannon continued. “We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these Hollywood circumstances.”

Cannon offered Orlando a job on Wildnout:

“I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on Wildnout but this definitely ain’t the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them. Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given, instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh…”

Nick wrapped it up by slamming folks making jokes about the situation.

“For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable,” he wrote. “These cannibalistic tactics only destroy ‘Us.’ Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good??? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you.”

In response, Orland accepted Nick’s Wildnout Invitation.