Excuse Us? Here’s What Happened When Orlando Brown Said He Had THIS Sexual Encounter With Nick Cannon

Orlando Brown says Nick Cannon gave him head pic.twitter.com/8QRvM95HQp — Taqkiiyawna Samuels (@taqkii) January 22, 2020

Orlando Brown Claims He Had A Sexual Encounter With Nick Cannon

Orlando Brown has bee laying relatively low as of late after going viral for his pretty off-kilter (to be nice) interviews and interactions. Remember when he said that Raven gave him that “Mmm bop”?! Exactly. Every time he pops up he has something to say that dominates the internet for hours and even days. Well for some reason Brown decided to pop back up with another wowzer.

This time Orlando took to IG to le the world know that Nick Cannon, um, perform oral sex on him once before. Brown also said he liked it, so, good job Nick? Or whatever?

We don’t quite know what is going on or where this came from but we do know that this is going to make for a hell of an episode of Wild N’ Out with jokes flying from the Red and Black teams. We seriously doubt Orlando is saying anything remotely true here but, hey, it’s quite okay if it is true, fellas.

So you mean to tell me Orlando Brown is saying Nick Cannon did this to him? 😂😂 dude is funny lol pic.twitter.com/7WkTZ1wpJ2 — Shawn (@BoredmanShawn) January 22, 2020

The internet is baffled and surprised to say the least with some pretty wild results. Hit the flip and see what’s up.