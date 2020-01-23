Happy Birthday: Draya Michele Displays Her Aquarius Cakes In A B-Day Thong
- By Bossip Staff
Happy Birthday! Draya Michele Turns 35
Happy Birthday to the incredibly fine and thick Draya Michele. The ex-reality star and entrepreneur turned 35 today. In celebration, Draya blessed her IG followers with this photo of her perfect cakes in a thong.
Whew! She looks good.
Last night, the mother of two was seen out and about heading to a party in Hollyweird. Draya was accompanied by two friends and a bodyguard. Recently, she announced that she was single and ready to mingle again. We’re sure she won’t have a problem finding quality male attention in this pink party dress and clear heels.
Are YOU feeling Draya’s birthday get up?
Happy Birthday Draya!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.