Break Ups: Draya Michele Asks Sanctifiedly Boo’d Up Ciara For ‘The Prayer’, But Did Orlando Dirty Dog Her?

Draya Michele Hints At Orlando Cheating

Draya Michele ditched her fiancée Orlando Scandrick just weeks ago and now she’s already looking for Ciara’s prayer. Does this mean she caught her ex creeping on her?

The newly single lady has been living her best life on IG and even having a laugh about her new reality of being a single mother of two. Draya has been posting jokes in her IG story that may be clues about her break up. The latest “joke” she posted was one with Ciara’s hubby posing with their son, Baby Future.

In the post, Draya wrote ““@Ciara what I gotta do?”

Damn now Draya asking for the Ciara prayer too pic.twitter.com/ZLDXSgjSdy — $2500 in the clip (@FancyFour) January 21, 2020

So, if Draya is trying to level up like CiCi, does that mean her ex was a dirty dog like Future?

This is NOT the only clue she left in her IG story that leads folks to believe Orlando may have been creepin’. Hit the flip!