LOL: Prince Charles Shadily Snubs Vice President Mike Pence During Israel Event, But Delightfully Daps Putin 

Prince Charles Appears To Snub Mike Pence

Looks like Americans aren’t the only ones over the Trump administration’s ish. On Thursday, during a World Holocaust Forum event in Jerusalem, Prince Charles appeared to show his disdain for United States Vice President by shaking hands with every World Leader in the row, except for Pence. Within in minutes, a shady clip of the hilariously moment made its round on social media, with folks celebrating Charles’ level of petty.

Prince Charles doesn’t want to touch those Mike Pence hands pic.twitter.com/eCjGBd0t2m — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 23, 2020

But according to the Royal Office, it’s not what we think. ITV‘s Chris Ship exclusively reported:

Prince Charles' office confirms that the pair has a "warm and friendly" discussion just before this was filmed – which might explain that this wasn't a "snub" of the US Vice President @Mike_Pence — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 23, 2020

Mmm hmm. Pence’s secretary added to the alibi, telling USA Today:

“Vice President Pence and the Second Lady spoke with Prince Charles for five minutes in the preprogram before they entered the hall. Also, they shook hands at the end of his remarks.”

The relationship between the Trump administration and the British Royal Family has never been a perfect one. So we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a little shade involved in Prince Charles’ petty Pence pass.

What y’all think?