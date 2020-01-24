BlackGirlMagic Coco Gauff Beats Naomi Osaka At Australian Open, Sweet Sportsmanship Ensues

Coco Gauff Beats Naomi Osaka At Australian Open

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka had another sweetly civil showdown, this time at the Australian Open.

Back in September Naomi defeated Coco during the 2019 U.S. Open and comforted her opponent before asking her to do a joint post-match interview with her.

This time, their sweet sportsmanship once again ensued at the Australian Open when the tables turned and Coco defeated Naomi. Coco turned out a 6-3 6-4 victory to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and will now face off with either China’s Zhang Shaui or Sofia Kenin.

CNN reports that Coco was “totally dominant for large periods of the match” and won in just 67 minutes.

“I don’t even know,” she replied when asked how she had pulled off that performance. “From the crowd, I guess. Honestly, what is my life, like, oh my gosh, two years ago I lost in the first round in juniors and now I’m here — it’s crazy.” “Honestly, I was just telling myself, ‘One point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court.’

“I love it down here, oh my gosh, like, honestly, thank you guys from the bottom of my heart, like, oh my gosh, I’m on the Rod Laver Arena — I can’t believe this.”

Coco’s win means she became the youngest player to beat a top-five opponent in a women’s tour-level match since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

After their match, Coco showed Noami some love on the court.

Congrats Coco!