Kevin McCall Reportedly Unbothered By ‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille’s Changing Their Daughter’s Last Name Without Him

Eva Marcille Reportedly Took The Steps To Have Her Daughter’s Last Name Changed

According to The Blast, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille’s ex Kevin McCall says he is practically unbothered by Marcille legally changing their daughter’s last name without him.

On this past episode of “RHOA”, Marcille was shown taking the necessary legal steps to change the last name of her oldest child, Marley Rae, which was McCall, originally taken after her biological father.

The two ended their relationship after giving birth to Marley Rae. Marcielle has since accused him of domestic violence and took out restraining orders in the past due to his sometimes erratic behavior.

She went on to marry her now husband Michael Sterling and two have two boys Michael Sterling Jr and recently welcomed son, Maverick Sterling. Marcille explained how her husband has also taken on the responsibility of raising her daughter as one of his own. So it’s only right that she desired to have Marley Rae’s last name changed to Sterling also.

The two reportedly went to the courthouse and had a judge sign off on the name change.

After the episode, a someone on Instagram asked McCall about his feelings on the name change by asking:

“How did u feel about ur baby officially changing her last name to sterling, and in national tv.” He responded, “I don’t watch TV im a star…That happened 6 months ago I don’t re live stuff just because it’s “news to you” lol sorry try again.”

Last year, McCall sued Marcille in court demanding more custody of their kid. But the case was ultimately dismissed after the judge sided with Marcille.