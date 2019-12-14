Breaking: Judge throws Out Kevin McCall’s Custody Case Against RHOA’s Eva Marcille

Kevin McCall In Failed Custody Bid For Daughter

A judge has thrown out Kevin McCall’s custody and child support lawsuit against Eva Marcille after the father failed to respond to the case, BOSSIP can reveal.

McCall stopped responding to the case over access to their five-year-old daughter after his lawyer quit last month. And he didn’t turn up at a hearing Dec. 13 for the suit, where he sought joint custody of Marley, five, and for Marcille to pay him child support.

The judge ruled that the Los Angeles courts – which handled their original custody suit – had jurisdiction over the case, and told McCall to contact the courts there. In that case, he was permanently barred from contacting Marcille, Marley or her parents, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

McCall sued Marcille for joint physical custody of their Marley Rae and asked the judge to force Sterling to pay him child support when the girl is in his care, the suit, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

But Marcille fired back, asking that the case be dismissed and alleged that McCall was a violent deadbeat dad who abused her throughout her pregnancy and has never financially supported the child.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice, so McCall can’t sue Marcille for custody again.