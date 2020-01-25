Super Dope: Documentary Depicting The Life Of Basketball Legend Stephon Marbury Set To Release In March [Video]

Documentary About Basketball Legend Stephon Marbury Set To Release This Year

According to People, the life of two-time NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury will be put on display in a powerful new documentary.

“A Kid from Coney Island” will show how Marbury “..went from making $20 million dollars a year to zero.”

Marbury grew up in the housing projects of Coney Island, made his way to the NBA, playing for 12 seasons from 1996 to 2009 cementing himself as a legend with his flashy style of play.

In 2010, Marbury moved to China to play professionally in the Chinese Basketball Association, becoming a six-time All-Star.

According to producers Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi “Stephon’s journey is not without its turbulences, but that’s real life..He’s a cultural ambassador between Asia and America today — and we love seeing him rise and inspire millions of youths around the world.”

The film is reportedly directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, and executive produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman. Among those also featured in the film “A Kid from Coney Island” are Fat Joe, Stephen A. Smith, Cam’ron and Chauncy Billups all helping piece together the legend of one of the best to ever do it.