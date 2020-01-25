Y’all Wanna Hear A Story? Twitter-Emmy Winning Thread #Zola Premieres Feature Film At Sundance
Zola Premiere At Sundance Gets Rave Reviews From Critics And Attendees
Zola is one of the greatest things to ever happen to the Godforsaken internet. Yesterday, the gold standard of Twitter threads was unveiled to a rapturous crowd at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
The excitement was real.
The film stars Taylour Pagie as the titular lead character, Riley Keough as “this b!t¢h right here”, Stefani, Colman Domingo as the pimp, and Nicholas Braun. Director Janicza Bravo wrote the screenplay alongside Jeremy O. Harris who wrote the theater piece, “Slave Play”. The film is produced fittingly by A24, a unit that is responsible for some of the most creative and captivating cinema in recent times including Uncut Gems, Waves, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Midsommar.
The early Twitter reviews offered glowing praise of Zola:
The rest of us sitting here like…
We’re geeked to see such boisterous reactions while we are simultaneously jealous as a muhf***a that we haven’t seen it yet!
If you’d like to get a refresher on the OG Zola thread, click HERE.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.