For The Memories: Erica Mena & Safaree React To First Meeting One Another During ‘Scared Famous’ [Video]

Erica And Safaree Remember Their Time On Scared Famous

Erica Mena and Safaree are still on a high from their recent wedding, so what better time is there for the happy couple to look back at the footage from when they first got flirty on Scared Famous?

In this video, the Samuels clan watches a few clips from their interactions together on the show, thinking back on how Safaree’s willingness to rub Erica’s feet is what really won her over.

Check out the clip down below to see their budding romance before it turned into what it is today: