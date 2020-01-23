40,000 Red Roses?! Here Are The Photos From Safaree & Erica Mena’s Over-The-Top Rouge Wedding
Erica Mena And Safareee’s Wedding Photos
Welcome to matrimony-dom, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels.
The expecting reality stars jumped the broom recently and their ceremony was huge with lots of attitude just like them. According to Safaree, the lovers had 40,000 red roses imported from Argentina for the special day, probably the most impressive part of their New Jersey ceremony.
“We asked for everything to be red since it’s our favorite color. So we had a room filled with 40,000 rose imported from Argentina.”
View this post on Instagram
Our Day 🌹✨ Thank you @elleaudreynewyork for all the magic you created ♥️ We asked for everything to be red since it’s our favorite color. So we had a room filled with 40,000 rose imported from Argentina. Lauren your the goat! You did it all in less than three weeks. You are the BEST of THE BEST! ✨🌹 rose floor @gotoshout
Erica wore two different gowns on her special night, both stunning. Her wedding ceremony gown was paired with a personalized corset and bouquet that featured a tribute to her late father. She literally walked down the aisle with her dad in hands.
Overall, the night seemed majestic and doesn’t seem like many details were spared when you look closely a the decor. Safaree and Erica posed with their wedding party and shared photos from the night after the flip. Go look!
View this post on Instagram
I coulda bought a number 1 record with this flower budget 😂😂 ✨🌹 40,000 imported roses from Argentina ✨🌹 Wedding Planner – Designer @elleaudreynewyork Roses @NycFlowerProject Luxry Linens @TheFinishingTouchNY @EvolutionEventRentals Dance floor @GoToShout Drapes @PerezEvents @GlamPartyRentals Stationery @PaperedWonders
