Black Excellence: Bey, Jay & ALL The Celebs At The Star-Studded Roc Nation Brunch

Celebs Put On Their Saturday Best For The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch

This weekend marked an event almost as important as The Grammys themselves, the 9th annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch.

This brunch has become the must-attend event of the year for everyone in the entertainment industry. Year after year, people swallow their pride in an effort to try and finesse their way into the party, only to find out the security is like the secret service. Of course, this brunch is for the Roc Nation family, but also serves as the ultimate toast to Black Excellence and those who are allies to black culture within their respective fields.

This year’s brunch was held in conjunction with Modern Fidelity, Puma, Super Coffee, American Express, Saks Fifth Avenue, and DLA Piper, along with the spirits brands of both Diddy and Hov. While many of us dream about hearing what’s discussed in the many different circles present at this brunch, we’ll just have to settle for pictures to piece together what we can.

Megan Thee Stallion was there in Versace…

Bey (of course) shut it down when she walked in and she and Hov had a mini photoshoot for photogs.

She also showed off her Murano Francesco dress on Instagram.

Other attendees included Rihanna and T.I….

and rekindled couple Big Sean and Jhene Aiko.

You can take a look at all the stars dressed in their best ensembles at the brunch after the flip: