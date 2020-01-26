Who Looked More Bangin’ At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala?

Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Celebs once again flooded the Beverly Hilton Hotel for Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala. Partygoers reportedly dubbed it a “Bad Boy extravaganza” because the night’s biggest honoree was Diddy who gave a scathing acceptance speech calling out The Grammys for its ongoing diversity issue.

Not only that, Diddy walked the carpet with his Combs kids; Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Chance Combs, D’Lila and Jessie Combs.

How gorgeous are Diddy’s little ladies?

Also spotted on the carpet was Cardi who couldn’t contain her fun bags in her Nicolas Jebran gown, so her hubby Offset offered to help—a number of times.

Beyonce wore a Valdrin Sahiti gown and Christian Louboutin pumps and partied in the audience with hubby Hov.

Other attendees included Janet Jackson…

Lil Kim…

and Monica.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

See more photos from the festivities on the flip.