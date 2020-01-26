Who Looked More Bangin’ At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala?

- By Bossip Staff
Clive Davis Pre-Grammy

Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Celebs once again flooded the Beverly Hilton Hotel for Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala. Partygoers reportedly dubbed it a “Bad Boy extravaganza” because the night’s biggest honoree was Diddy who gave a scathing acceptance speech calling out The Grammys for its ongoing diversity issue.

Not only that, Diddy walked the carpet with his Combs kids; Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Chance Combs, D’Lila and Jessie Combs.

How gorgeous are Diddy’s little ladies?

Also spotted on the carpet was Cardi who couldn’t contain her fun bags in her Nicolas Jebran gown, so her hubby Offset offered to help—a number of times.

Beyonce wore a Valdrin Sahiti gown and Christian Louboutin pumps and partied in the audience with hubby Hov.

Other attendees included Janet Jackson…

Lil Kim…

and Monica.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

See more photos from the festivities on the flip.

Saweetie and Offset were all booed up last night.

Naomi Campbell came through looking ethereal in white.

Mr. and Mrs. Cephus were a united front.

Are you feelin’ Bebe Rexha’s getup???

Chance The Husband brought along his beautiful wife for the evening.

Kandi and Todd were coupled up on the carpet.

    Anderson Paak turned up in turquoise.

    LL Cool J and his wife Simone were matching in black.

    Here’s how the men hit the carpet. Swizz, Diddy and Nas posed together.

    Wiz Khalifa wore white.

    21 Savage was spotted at the celebration.

    Lil Kim’s red carpet look was a little questionable…

    but she hit the stage alongside Faith Evans for a Bad Boy moment honoring Diddy.

    Nicole Scherzinger hit the carpet.

