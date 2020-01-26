RIP To A Legend: Celebrities And Peers Pay Respects To The Life Of Kobe Bryant

Celebrities And Peers Pay Respects To The Life Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant has died. The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in California. His daughter, GiGi was on the plane with him. The news is devastating and touching fans and friends beyond those in the world of sports. We are pretty much at a loss for words along with the rest of the world.

Instead, we are going to share the words and emotions of his friends, peers and associates. It is all so sad and heart-wrenching but touching at the same time. RIP.