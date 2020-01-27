Put On Blast: Ex-NSA John Bolton’s New Book Claims Trump Directly Ordered Ukraine Aid Freeze Sparking Impeachment

John Bolton’s Book Directly Links Donald Trump To Hold On Ukranian Military Aid

Donald Trump might have Republicans slurping up the polish off his shoes in his Senate impeachment trial, that doesn’t mean that more trouble can’t come his way.

Today in the New York Times, it was reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton directly tied 53% of white women’s president to the hold on the nearly half a billion dollars of Ukranian military aid. The very act that got him impeached.

Pressure has been mounting for the Senate to allow witnesses who can testify to Trump’s state of mind and intentions when he seemingly forced President Vlodomyr Zolensky to announce corruption investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden in order to get the money that the U.S. government already approved.

This new information from NYT comes via book that Bolton has written called The Room Where It Happened that details his account of how Trump got himself into this mess. That book deal is worth $2 million and will be released in full sometime in March.

The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

This is a lie. Bolton was on the list of people who Democrats in the House wanted to testify, Trump blocked him from coming citing “executive privilege”.

We still have zero faith in the ability of Republican Senators to remove their snouts from Trump’s unwashed taint, but we suspect some of them may begin to smell s#!t if a die-hard conservative war hawk John Bolton comes forward and drops dime.