Corleone-In-Chief: Secret Tape Reveals Donald Trump Ordering Giuliani Goon Lev Parnas To “Take Her Out” About Marie Yovanovitch

Donald Trump Heard On Secret Recording Talking To Parnas About Yovanovitch

Ruh-roh.

ABCNews has obtained a recording that reveals Donald J. Trump, the impeached President of 53% of white women, telling Rudy Giuliani’s Ukranian goons to “get rid of” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

The two goons, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, are the men who were recently arrested at the airport trying to leave the country as the Ukranian s#!t hit the fan. Recently, Trump has disavowed all knowledge of Parnas. Check that out below.

Only people Trump doesn’t know are people who are being indicted. Funny how that works.

The tape that has come to light today is said to have been recorded by Igor Fruman during an April 20, 2018 dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. with the man who says he doesn’t know him.

“Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be Trump’s is heard saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.” On the recording, it appears the two Giuliani associates are telling Trump that the U.S. ambassador has been bad-mouthing him, which leads directly to the apparent remarks by the president. The recording was made by Fruman, according to sources familiar with the tape.

“Get rid of her” and “Take her out” are a far cry from Trump’s corny catchphrase “You’re fired!”. This is much more The Godfather than Horrible Bosses.

Wonder how often people who Trump “doesn’t know” get to have intimate dinners with him to update him about the activities of a U.S. Ambassador?

*eye-roll emoji*