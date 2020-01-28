You Lovin’ It? Mcdonald’s Adds McChicken & Chicken McGriddles To Its McTasty Morning Menu

In bah da bah bah bah news…

McDonald’s Adds the McChicken & Chicken McGriddles to Its Morning Menu Nationwide

McDonald’s is announcing two new additions to its morning menu nationwide. The fast-food chain will now offer regional favorites, Chicken McGriddles® and the McChicken® Biscuit Sandwich across the country for the first time ever. The menu items will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s nationwide.

A staple long-beloved by McDonald’s McSouthern customers, the two menu additions now give everyone the chance to enjoy McChicken for breakfast.

Here’s how Mickey D’s is describing their breakfast items;

Chicken McGriddles: Soft, warm griddle cakes with the sweet taste of maple, paired with our fan-favorite McChicken

McChicken Biscuit: A warm, buttery biscuit paired with our beloved McChicken sandwich

McDonald’s leadership can’t wait for you to pull up (literally in the drive-thru) and give their new items a whirl.

“With the nationwide launch of the Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches, we’re giving our customers more of what they crave: mouthwatering chicken and breakfast options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “McDonald’s is committed to remaining a leader in the quick-service breakfast category through our delicious offerings, consistent menu innovation, and a faster Drive-Thru experience.”

Chicken McGriddles and the McChicken Biscuit sandwich are available at participating restaurants for a limited time while supplies last—are YOU lovin’ it???