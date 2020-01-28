Grab A Tissue: Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down Mid-Story Remembering His Friend Kobe Bryant [Video]

Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down Remembering Kobe Bryant

While the world still mourns the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna we are being blessed with new, amazing Kobe stories.

Last night Jimmy Fallon started his show by paying tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant, telling the story of how they met at a party when he first moved to Los Angeles and Kobe had just become a Laker. Usually, Jimmy is light-hearted and sticks to the script no matter how heavy the situation, but last night was different.

Halfway through his tribute, Jimmy couldn’t hold his emotions in any longer, and he shed a few tears for his fallen friend, which started a trickle effect from the live audience, to the TV audience, and even got a few tears flowing from everyone who watched on social media.

Jimmy goes on to finish his tribute, but he left the rest of us teary-eyed and emotional. You can watch the tribute in its entirety down below.