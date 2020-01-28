Get Well: Keyshia Cole’s Mama Frankie Checks Into Rehab
Frankie Checks Into Rehab
Frankie, mother to R&B singer Keyshia Cole has checked herself into rehab. According to Keyshia, her mom went voluntarily this time around. Keyshia praised her mom, who has been open about her drug addiction in the public eye for nearly a decade, for checking herself in.
My day today. 🥰 happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment. Its only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic 🙃 Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS
In August of 2018, Keyshia had publicly pleaded with Frankie to clean herself up after revealing her mom had relapsed on drugs. We hope she gets well soon!
