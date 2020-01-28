Pure Comedy: Don Lemon Loses It Live On-Air Laughing At Donald Trump Hillbilly Jokes, MAGAs Have Meltdown
Don Lemon Breaks Into Uproarious Laughter At Donald Trump Hillybilly Jokes
The MAGAs are very angry this morning and everything is funny.
Last night, during CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, the anchor lost his s#!t laughing at a joke commentator Rick Wilson made about Donald Trump’s lack of substantive education.
Lemon legit belly laughed for 60 whole a$$ seconds to the point where he fell out and banged his head on his desk in giggling euphoria. It’s glorious.
Wilson, along with fellow panelist Wajahat Ali, poured gasoline on Lemon’s laughing fit by launching into hillbilly jokes and set conservatives into a rage in 280-characters or less. The loudest angry “Republican” was none other than 53% of white women’s president himself, the impeached Donald John Trump. Peep the video clip and response below.
If you woke up this morning wondering why Don Lemon was the #1 trending topic in America, there’s why. The MAGAs are PISSED.
Aw. *sticks out bottom lip*
