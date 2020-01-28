For Your Viewing Pleasure: Shay Mitchell Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Mediterranean-Inspired Home [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her House For Architectural Digest
New mom Shay Mitchell welcomed Architectural Digest into her eclectic, Mediterranean-inspired home to show off all the work she’s put into it over the last 4 years.
Shay and her friend/personal interior designer Chad Wood explain all the most important elements that make up each room of her home, from the living room’s built-in bookshelf to the latern imported from Morocco.
Check out the video down below to see the gorgeous home for yourself:
